Ariana Bolan helps alleviate the veterinary Shortage in Clermont

Submitted by Clermont Animal Hospital.

Clermont Animal Hospital is excited to welcome Ariana Bolan, D.V.M. as a full-time associate veterinarian. Dr. Bolan, a 2015 graduate of The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine, has five years of experience in caring for small and exotic animals. Her addition to the Clermont Animal Hospital team will play an important role in helping to alleviate the current deficit of licensed veterinarians in the local area.

Clermont County, like many other communities across the country, has experienced a recent shortage of veterinarians. There are currently more than a half dozen open positions for licensed veterinarians in this county alone. At the same time, the COVID crisis has resulted in an increased demand for veterinary services. This shortage has made it difficult for pet owners to find timely quality care for their ailing and injured pets.

While many industries have been struggling during the COVID crisis, the local veterinary industry has been struggling to keep up with increased demand. There are several factors involved in this veterinary shortage. Many veterinary hospitals have had to limit their number of available appointments due to the inefficiencies of curbside service and quarantine closures. At the same time, many people in the community are adding pets to their families—working from home makes it a good time to potty train a new puppy, while others are filling their need to cuddle with a new cat or rabbit. Those isolating due to COVID risks are turning more and more to pets for companionship and interaction to fill the void left by lack of close, personal interactions.

“We get calls every day from people requesting a same-day appointment for their sick pet,” says Julia Stricker Esposito, D.V.M., owner and lead veterinarian of Clermont Animal Hospital. “While we guarantee a same-day appointment for established clients who call before 10 a.m., we have been forced by the high demand to charge an emergency fee for non-clients needing a same-day appointment.”

The veterinary community believes this is not good for people or their pets. While some clients can afford the higher costs of the emergency fees, many are forced to wait for a regular open appointment, while their pets suffer. “Now that Dr. Bolan has joined our team, we will be able to accommodate nearly double the number of appointments,” says Dr. Esposito. “This will ensure that all of the Clermont County pets and their people have an affordable option for quality veterinary care.”