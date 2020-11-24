Submitted by Clermont VSO.

The Clermont County Veterans Service Commission hosted a regional Induction Ceremony for local recipients of the Ohio Military Hall of Fame for Valor Class of 2020 at Pattison Park Lodge on Nov. 2. Because of COVID-19, smaller regional ceremonies are being held across Ohio instead of the larger annual ceremony usually held in Columbus.

The following local veterans were honored (listing their OMHOF qualifying medal):

– Thomas J. Cannava (Posthumous), 1st Lt. Army, Vietnam, Silver Star Award.

– Michael L. Harbottle (Posthumous), Specialist, Army Vietnam, Silver Star Award.

– Dewitt L. Battle, Specialist, Army, Vietnam, Bronze Star with “V” Device.

– Eric N. Hurdle, Specialist, Army Global War on Terrorism, Army Commendation with “V” Device.

The Keynote speaker was Captain Roscoe Cartwright who served two tours in Vietnam. During his military career, spanning two decades, he was awarded 11Air Medals, 2 Purple Hearts, the Bronze Star, the Bronze Star with Valor Device, the Combat Infantry Badge and 2 Presidential Unit Citations. He is a native of Cincinnati and a graduate of Norwood High School. In 2009, Captain Cartwright was inducted into the Ohio Military Hall of Fame for Valor. In 1998, during one of his two return trips to Vietnam, Captain Cartwright met a woman who, at age 11, witnessed the attack on his unit – Troop F, 17 Cavalry on February 20th, 1970 near Vinh Huy, Vietnam. They have continued to stay connected.

This year’s class of 30 brings the total number of Ohio Military Hall of Fame for Valor inductees to 422, of whom eleven were awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor. The Ohio Military Hall of Fame for Valor was established in 2000 to recognize Ohio servicemen and women who were decorated for heroism while in combat situations. Visit www.ohioheroes.org for more information about the inductees.

Please direct any questions about the ceremony to Clermont County Veterans Service Commission Executive Director Frank Morrow at 513-732-7377. For more information about veterans benefits and the services available for veterans at the VSO, visit https://clermontcountyveterans.com/.