Submitted by Christmas at the Cabin.

With the help of good friends, Jean and Gary Lowe, and my daughter, Barb Maust, I got a really great start yesterday on READYING THE CABIN FOR CHRISTMAS AT THECABIN 2020!

I have every hope to be ready for the new crafts to start to arrive very soon, and there will be many new artisans, as well as nearly all of the “oldies, but goodies!”

Some of that last category have been a part of this fun annual event for 30 years!

(This will be the 40th annual Christmas at the cabin!)

Located at 7757 Cave Road near Bainbridge, the Cabin opens to the public this year on Oct. 16 and will run through Dec. 14.

Open on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays,and Sundays, plus the special evening hours for Thanksgiving night at the Cabin, which is a favorite of many area families as part of their holiday celebration.

What all this excitement is about is a cabin stuffed to the rafters with beautiful hand-crafted wares from artisans from across the USA–all for sale.

Gifts for everyone in the family, home decor jewelry, clothing art, toys and stuffed animals, and lovely holiday decorations and ornaments, plus more!

All are welcome.