Submitted by Morehead State University.

Morehead State University has announced that Lillian Wildey is the first recipient of the Fred R. Ross Scholarship, a fund to benefit MSU students. Established earlier this year, the Fred R. Ross Scholarship provides a $10,000 per year award to an incoming freshman who graduated from a public high school in Clermont County, Ohio.

“As a proud Clermont County resident, I truly cannot express how grateful I am to have received the Fred R. Ross Scholarship. With the help of this scholarship, I will have little to no student debt after graduation,” Wildey said. “I am so blessed to have picked such an amazing university with such an outpouring of generosity and compassion, such as Morehead State University. I know I have made the right decision by choosing Morehead to further my education.”

The scholarship was established by Fred R. Ross (67), a long-time resident of Clermont County, Ohio. After earning a bachelor’s degree in 1967 and a master’s degree in 1970 from MSU, he held multiple teaching and leadership positions in several school systems in Ohio and Kentucky. Ross served as an area coordinator and financial consultant for the Ohio Department of Education, Division of School Finance from 1999 to 2016. He also served as an adjunct professor at Xavier University in Cincinnati, teaching Ohio School Finance from 2010 to 2017. Ross retired in 2017 after devoting more than 50 years to his career in education.

“I am very pleased that Morehead State has named the first recipient of my scholarship and after speaking to her at length, I am confident that MSU’s Award Committee made a very good choice,” Ross said. “My congratulations to Ms. Lillian Wildey. I wish her continued success as she pursues her academic training.”

The recipient of the Fred R. Ross Scholarship Endowment must be

an incoming freshman and graduate of a public high school from Clermont County, Ohio, with a minimum 3.2 GPA and a minimum ACT score of 24. The scholarship award amount will initially be $10,000 per academic year. The scholarship is renewable if a 3.2 GPA and full-time status are maintained.

Students interested in applying to this scholarship, along with other privately funded scholarships managed by the MSU Foundation, should visit the online scholarship application at moreheadstate.awardspring.com.

For more information on this scholarship, or to establish your own, contact MSU’s Office of Alumni Relations and Development at 606-783-2033, email giving@moreheadstate.edu or visit alumni.moreheadstate.edu.