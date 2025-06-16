New Richmond picks new AD

NEW RICHMOND — During its June 16 meeting, the New Richmond Exempted Village School District chose its third athletics director over the last 27 years.

The district announced the hiring of Trey Newberry to serve as its next athletics director, according to a press release by the district.

“As a district, we couldn’t be more excited to welcome Mr. Newberry to New Richmond,” said incoming superintendent Paul Daniels. “A special thank you to the students, parents and staff who participated in the interview process. The feedback we received on Mr. Newberry consistently highlighted three key themes: student-centered, experienced, and mentor-oriented. We know he will continue to put the well-being of our athletes first, and we look forward to introducing him to the New Richmond community.”

Newberry takes over for Doug Foote, who served as New Richmond’s AD for 17 years.

Newberry was previously the AD at Shroder High School in Cincinnati for six years and brings experience to the Southern Clermont County district. Before his role at Shroder, Newberry worked at Indianapolis Public Schools, the YMCA of Greater Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I’m thrilled,” Newberry said in the release. “It’s an exhilarating opportunity to be able to get into New Richmond and follow up on the great work that Doug Foote has done. I’m anxious to get started, ready to work with the kids, coaches and community.”

