Submitted by Hoxworth Blood Center.

Eastside vs. Westside. Parochial vs. Public. Bearcat, Musketeer, or Norse. Hoxworth Blood Center knows that Tri-State residents are huge high school and college sports fans, so here’s your chance to show your school spirit during the ‘Be True To Your School’ Blood Donor Competition.

Donate blood at a Hoxworth Neighborhood Donor Center from now through the end of November and have your donation count towards your favorite school’s blood donation total.

“High school and college sports look a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but we still wanted to give donors a way to support their favorite local teams,” Alecia Lipton, Director of Public Relations for Hoxworth said. “So whether you’re a big Bearcat fan, a former Mason Comet, or rooting for the Ursuline Lions, we hope you’ll come to your local Hoxworth donor center and show your school spirit while saving a life!”

Donors can visit one of seven Hoxworth Neighborhood Donor Centers through the end of November to have their donation counted toward school totals. Individuals should let Hoxworth staff know at registration that they are donating for a particular school or group.

The winner of the competition will be announced in December.

Hoxworth is in urgent need of type O donors, especially this week. Donors can visit www.hoxworth.org or call 513-451-0910 to schedule a donation. Masks are required of all donors.