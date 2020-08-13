Submitted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced on Aug. 12 that 40 students have been selected to serve as members of the Conservation Teen Advisory Council (ConTAC) for the upcoming school year. ConTAC will serve as the voice of Ohio’s youth to ODNR and help expand the reach, impact, and quality of the agency’s youth initiatives.

“Young people are the future of Ohio and its natural resources,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “I am inspired by this group’s interest and look forward to hearing their fresh perspective on how we can engage other students to become stewards of the state.”

Members will be responsible for developing and implementing strategies and campaigns that best represent Ohio’s young people. The groups will then take those ideas into their own communities. ConTAC members will dedicate approximately 10 hours per quarter to this work

High school students interested in natural resource conservation, outdoor recreation, wildlife, and making a positive impact are eligible to serve. Counties represented on the council include Butler, Clermont, Cuyahoga, Defiance, Franklin, Fairfield, Fulton, Geauga, Hamilton, Henry, Jackson, Lake, Licking, Logan, Lorain, Lucas, Mahoning, Miami, Ottawa, Perry, Pickaway, Portage, Putnam, Ross, Scioto, Shelby, Union, Wayne, Williams, and Warren.

New Conservation Teen Advisory Council members include (listed alphabetically by county): Aditya Nair (Butler), Teri Clark (Clermont), Libby Bulanda (Cuyahoga), Jessica Kowalski (Cuyahoga), Reed Singer (Defiance), Tess Detwiler (Fairfield), Emily Kruse (Fairfield), Samantha Stitt (Fairfield), Danish Bajwa (Franklin), Avery Benjamin (Franklin), Ainsley Jajack (Franklin), Luka Srsic (Franklin), Tayanna Bagrowski (Fulton), Maggie Clark (Geauga), Alexandra Born (Hamilton), Aidan Johnson (Hamilton), Stephen West (Jackson), Angelina Giacomazza (Lake), Alexander Cindric (Licking), Audrey Stankunas (Licking), Gianna Longo (Lorain), Cooper Schagel (Meigs), Kat Brandenburg (Miami), Malia Johns (Miami), Mary Lins (Miami), Spencer Yates (Miami), Lillian Frias (Ottawa), Kaylie Simpson (Ottawa), Sara Robinette (Perry), Alivia Selander (Portage), Emma Barlage (Putnam), Tye Hinshaw (Ross), Megan Melish (Union), Prisha Patel (Union), Manasi Kanna (Warren), Julia Matthewson (Warren), Maria Zacher (Warren), Alyssah Fisher (Wayne), Clara Zemancik (Wayne), and Kaylee McCaskey (Williams).

ConTAC’s kick-off meeting will be held virtually on August 24, 2020.

