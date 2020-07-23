Submitted by Peoples Bank.

Peoples Bancorp Inc., parent company of Peoples Bank, announced that Rich Vaughan has been promoted to Executive Vice President. He will continue to lead the retail network, business banking, and the government guaranty program of Peoples Bank. The retail network includes 77 bank branches across Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia.The business banking team focuses on helping small business grow in the markets Peoples Bank serves.

“Rich is an outstanding leader at Peoples Bank. In his five plus years at Peoples Bank, he has constantly delivered results and built high performing collaborative teams with an increasing scope,” Chuck Sulerzyski, Peoples Bank President and CEO, said. “Plus he embodies Peoples Bank’s commitment to community. In addition to helping charitable organizations while wearing his Peoples Bank hat, he also volunteers on his own time at charitable organizations such as Freestore Foodbank, where he serves as Treasurer.”

Rich is a longtime Southwest Ohio resident and understands the impact a bank has on its community.

“Peoples Bank plays a role in helping local economies stay vibrant by assisting the local businesses with their financial needs, as these businesses are the backbone of the local economy,“ Rich said. “I am proud to be part of a team that was able to help over 3,500 businesses with PPP loans to keep their employees working during the pandemic. I also am grateful to be part of Freestore Foodbank, as it provides over 35 million meals each year to the 20 counties in and around Greater Cincinnati.”

Rich will continue to reside in Southwest Ohio. Rich received his Bachelor of Business Administration from Miami University, completed the Graduate School of the Retail Banking and has over 20 years of financial experience.

Rich and his wife have three children. His wife is a local preschool teacher and home flipper. His daughter attends Miami University, his son will be attending University of Dayton in the fall, and his youngest son is attending a local middle school. In his free time, Rich enjoys coaching his children’s activities, golfing, and volunteering with local charities.