Submitted by Gold Star Chili.

One of the tastiest days of the year, National Chili Dog Day, returns Thursday, July 30 – and Gold Star is celebrating with an offer sure to appease local fans of the Cincinnati favorite as well as those looking to save money, too.

Cincinnati-chili lovers will receive one free cheese coney with the purchase of any regular Pepsi product for dine-in, drive-thru or carry-out service on Thursday, July 30 at any of Gold Star’s 75+ neighborhood restaurants. The coney is a staple of Gold Star’s menu, serving 7,257,859 to guests in 2019. Given the size of the average Gold Star coney, that equals 573-plus miles – or further than the distance one would go driving from Cincinnati to Chicago (295), St. Louis (350), Atlanta (461) and Washington, D.C. (501)!

Coneys are a staple on menus throughout the region; none, however, are like Gold Star’s unique combination of a locally-sourced hot dog placed into a freshly steamed bun, completed by Gold Star’s family recipe chili and topped off with savory, shredded Wisconsin cheddar cheese. Onions and mustard, of course, are optional. Coneys are a staple of the Gold Star experience, which also features 3-, 4- and 5-Ways, as well as non-chili items including grilled-to-order burgers, gluten-free vegetarian chili and hand-spun milkshakes at select locations.

“As our renovated restaurants and expanded offerings have shown, Gold Star has always sought to bring new, delicious options for our guests to enjoy – but the chili will always be the tasty pillar of our menu,” said Roger David, president and CEO of Gold Star. “You can’t think of the Cincinnati food scene without thinking of the cheese coney Cincinnati chili. Given that we serve millions of coneys at our locations every year, Gold Star fans have ensured the only place these chili dogs will be going anywhere soon is into their hands.”

The 2020 National Chili Dog Day celebration promotion will be available at all 75+ area Gold Star locations throughout the Tri-State region; hours vary by location.

For more information or to find a location near you, visit www.goldstarchili.com/chili-dog-day.