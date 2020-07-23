Submitted by DAV Chapter #63.

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter #63 (Clermont County) will meet on Monday, Aug. 3 at 7 pm at the Owensville United Methodist Church, 2280 U.S. Highway #50, Owensville, Ohio. This will be the first meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic curtailed all Chapter meetings.

Of course, proper social distancing will be followed and unfortunately no food will be served.

However, refreshments will be served. Masks will be required, in direct compliance with the Governor DeWine’s guidance.

The main speaker for the event will be Executive Director Frank Morrow of the Clermont County Veterans Service Office.

He will address how his office is functioning in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and what veterans will be facing in the future. Executive Director Morrow is also a member of DAV Chapter #63.

Veterans Representative Liaison for Congressman Brad Wenstrup, Austin Heller, will also attend the meeting to address how the Congressman’s office is functioning because of the COVID-19 pandemic and discuss pending veterans’ legislation.

Veterans Liaison Heller has also been previously briefed on the DAV’s Vision for Veterans Initiative by Adjutant John Plahovinsak.

A brief discussion will be conducted on the pending legislation H.R. 7443 Veterans Claims Transparency Act by Chapter Adjutant Plahovinsak.

Additionally, eight new DAV members joined Chapter #63 since the COVID-19 pandemic struck and they will be sworn in at the meeting by the Commander.

The primary purpose of the meeting will be the election of officers to guide the Chapter for the next year. Current Chapter Commander Gary Lytle is seeking re-election for the Commander’s position.

“All military veterans are invited to the meeting and a Chapter Service Officer will be available to discuss their disability claims, appeals and compensation,” Commander Lytle said. “Chapter meetings usually last one hour and we certainly welcome all veterans to attend and participate.”