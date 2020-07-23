Submitted by Ohio University.

From dorm rooms to dining halls, Ohio State University has outlined precautions that will be in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as students return for the fall semester.

Fewer students will be allowed to live on campus and for those who do, move-in procedures will be staggered over 12 days to avoid too many students moving in on the same floor at the same time. Face masks will be required in all common areas, such as lobbies, study spaces, and laundry rooms and students are encouraged to limit the number of friends gathered in their dorm room to socialize. When it’s time to eat, mobile ordering and pick-up will be encouraged, with traditional dining locations operating as pre-order pick-up locations.

While universities are across the country are implementing safety protocols to protect the health of staff and students, experts at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center say it is also up to students to take this pandemic seriously, be proactive about their role in stopping the spread of the virus and take the appropriate steps to care for themselves.

Ohio State’s Chief Wellness Officer and Dean of the College of Nursing, Bernadette Melnyk has a few tips for college students as they prepare to return to campus:

– Don’t think you’re invincible: COVID-19 knows no boundaries. This virus can be very dangerous for anyone, but it’s not just about you. You can easily spread COVID-19 to vulnerable loved ones and it is critical to stay vigilant about following health and safety guidelines.

– Boost your immune system: In addition to following the recommendations of public health officials, students should also try to keep their immune system strong. Give your body the best chance to fight off illness by making healthy eating, exercise and stress relief part of your daily routine.

– Make mental health a priority: Loneliness is a common problem among college students and will likely be worse this year with the uncertainties and health concerns of the upcoming school year. Students need to learn coping skills before their mental health declines to a clinical diagnosis. This can include anything from deep breathing to practicing daily gratitude or positive thinking.