Submitted by the Public Library of Cincinnati.

While some summertime favorites — swimming pools, amusement parks, sports games, concerts — might be cancelled or limited this summer, the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County wants you to know fun can be had anywhere with its Discover Summer program. Participation in the Discover Summer learning program is open to kids of all ages and is completely free; no Library card is required.

“Our summer learning program has been heavily streamlined this year to focus on providing high-quality materials and experiences for the community while prioritizing the safety of both participants and Library staff,” Lifelong Learning Manager Maggie Killman said. “This year, our community is facing a new challenge in a ‘COVID slide.’ Data from the NWEA (Northwest Evaluation Association) is showing that the greatest risk for learning loss in younger children is in math skills. We are coordinating our programming to help support learning in that area.”

This summer the Library is using Beanstack, a summer learning app that goes along with the Library’s activity booklets. Participants can earn points and badges for logging reading, writing a review, or completing a fun activity. Challenges in the Beanstack app align with the Discover Summer learning booklets. Beanstack is free software that’s available by using a web browser, or an app for iPhones or Android.

Free-to-keep books and activity booklets can be picked up at open Library locations. The booklets are designed for age groups PreK, grades K-5, grades 6-8, and grades 9-12, so every kid will have access to developmentally appropriate brain fuel. You also can download the activity booklets at CinLib.org/summer.

Be sure to visit the Library’s YouTube channel for storytimes, and STEM videos that align with the Discover Summer booklet activities. You’ll also find book reviews, local history, and continuing education videos posted throughout the summer. Go to YouTube.com/CincinnatiLibrary. The Library is also continuing our LIVE bedtime storytime streams Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 7 p.m. on our Facebook page, Facebook.com/CincyLibrary.

As in previous years, free meals are available this summer for youth ages 18 and under, at select Library locations. Children must be present to receive a meal. Meal service locations and serving times, subject to change, are available on CinLib.org/summer. This service is made possible through federal funding, as part of the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program. The Library is partnering locally with the United Methodist Church Food Ministry: UMCfood.org.