Submitted by Western Brown High School.

Western Brown High School DECA chapter members earned the state organization’s highest honors at Ohio DECA’s annual Career Development conference. Although the event was canceled days before students were to leave for Columbus to compete due to COVID-19, the competition was held virtually.

The competition is designed to simulate real-life business scenarios and test students’ academic understanding and skills development.

Students receiving recognition at the state level were: Rebecca Stanley who placed 1st for her Franchise Business Plan; Jasmine Kiser who placed 2nd in the Professional Selling Event; and the team of Jenna Easterling, Jillian Henry, and Sophia Murrell placed 3rd with their Career Development Project Management activity. The WBHS DECA Chapter II also made it to the finals for their pin design. No winner was announced due to the event’s cancellation.

As the business program has grown over the years, more business and marketing courses have been offered at the high school and now there are two DECA chapters.

These students are taught and led by advisors, Kristin Depenbrock and Mike Goins who are satellite teachers for Southern Hills Career and Technical Center.

In addition to career-based competition, DECA members engage in leadership and networking opportunities throughout the school year.

DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.

It enhances the preparation for college and careers by providing co-curricular programs that integrate into classroom instruction, apply learning, connect to business and promote competition.