Getting your annual screening is easy with Mercy Health – Cincinnati’s mobile mammography program, which has two mobile units offering you screening mammograms in 15 minutes at locations convenient to your home or workplace

For eight years, Mercy Health’s newest mobile unit has offered 3D imaging known as breast tomosynthesis that can help increase the chance of detecting breast cancer early.

Mercy Health’s mobile mammography program was first in the region to offer this technology, adding to the strength of the popular program that extends Mercy Health Cincinnati’s network of care throughout Greater Cincinnati.

For best coverage, please verify that Mercy Health – Cincinnati and The Jewish Hospital are in-network providers with your insurance carrier.

If you are uninsured or underinsured (have high deductibles), we have financial need-based assistance programs available to help you. Call 513-686-3300 for more information.

You can make your appointment by calling 513-686-3300 or 1-855-PINK123 (1-855-746-5123) and walk-ins are always welcome! If your business or organization wants to have Mercy Health mobile mammography visit your site, please call 513-686-3303.

Mercy Health – Cincinnati, which provides advanced, compassionate, quality care in your neighborhood through its care network, announces the following mobile mammography screening dates at convenient locations near you in March:

Anderson, Kroger

7580 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45244

March 11, 2020, 8 a.m.

Avondale, Mercy Health – Avondale Internal Medicine

2135 Dana Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45207

March 23, 2020, 1 p.m.

Colerain, Mercy Health – Colerain Internal Medicine

5944 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45239

March 18, 2020, 8 a.m.

College Hill, Mercy Health – Winton Road Primary Care

6540 Winton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45224

March 16, 2020, 7 a.m.

Downtown, Heart Expo-Mini Heart Marathon, Duke Energy Center

525 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

March 21, 2020, 9:00 AM

Fairfield, Kroger

560 Wessel Drive, Fairfield, OH 45014

March 20, 2020, 11:30 a.m.

Fairfield – Mercy Health Fairfield Family Medicine

741 Wessel Drive, Fairfield, OH 45014

March 20, 2020, 7 a.m.

Finneytown, Kroger

8421 Winton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231

March 31, 2020, 1 p.m.

Forest Park, Kroger

1212 W. Kemper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45240

March 19, 2020, 8 a.m.

Hamilton, Mercy Health – Tricounty Primary Care

9582 Princeton Glendale Road, Cincinnati, OH 45246

March 26, 2020, 9 a.m.

Harrison, Mercy Health – Harrison Primary Care

10450 New Haven Road, Harrison, OH 45030

March 12, 2020, 12 p.m.

Mason, Deerfield Town Center

5503 Deerfield Blvd., Mason, OH 45040

March 30, 2020, 12:30 p.m.

Milford, Kroger

1093 State Route 98, Milford, OH 45150

March 30, 2020, 1 p.m.

Mt. Orab, Kroger

210 Sterling Run, Mt. Orab, OH 45145

March 26, 2020, 1 p.m.

Mt. Orab, Mercy Health – Mt. Orab Family Medicine

621 W Main St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154

March 2, 2020, 1 p.m.

March 26, 2020, 8 a.m.

Northgate, Kroger

3636 Springdale Road, Cincinnati, OH 45251

March 20, 2020, 7 a.m.

Sardinia, Mercy Health – Sardinia Family Medicine

7109 Bachman Road, Sardinia, OH 45171

March 6, 2020, 8 a.m.

Springdale, Mercy Health – Springdale Family Medicine

11177 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246 (Parking is at Church of the Nazarene)

March 19, 2020, 1 p.m.

West Chester, Fitworks

7060 Ridgetop Drive, West Chester, OH 45069

March 17, 2020, noon.

Western Hills, Dillards

6290 Glenway Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45211

March 4, 2020, 1 p.m.

March 31, 2020, 7 a.m.

White Oak, Mercy Health – White Oak Primary Care

3310 Mercy Health Blvd., Cincinnati, OH 45211

March 9, 2020, 1 p.m.

Talk with your doctor about when you should have a screening mammogram. Screening mammograms are usually a covered benefit with most insurance carriers.

Expert radiologists read all mammograms and because a second look can mean a second chance, we double-check all mammograms with the R2 ImageChecker, a computer-aided detection system that detects 23.4 percent more breast cancer than mammography alone. You and your physician receive a copy of the results.

Visit mercy.com for more information.