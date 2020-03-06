Mark your calendars for Sunday, March 15 because the Avant Garde Art and Craft Show is headed back to Cincinnati for its annual spring show! Held at the Oasis Golf Club & Conference Center, this handmade indie inspired arts and crafts event will feature over 70 local makers selling their handmade items.

“We are so fortunate to be able to return to such a supportive city like Cincinnati. The talent found in this area is incomparable, and for so many people to come out and support is a great feeling,” says founder, Becki Silverstein.

Becki Silverstein started the Avant Garde Art and Craft Show series back in 2011 to show off wonderful art that you couldn’t find anywhere else. In addition to supporting amazing local artists, the show line also donates a portion of event proceeds back to charity within the local community.

This year, the Cincinnati show will support Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank. This charity helps provide free diapers to low-income families that do not have access to them. As Cincinnati’s only diaper bank, their goal is to raise awareness of how necessary diapers are for the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of babies. As a mother herself, Becki picked Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank for their mission, vision, and values.

For those interested in attending, event logistics information can be found below:

Location: Oasis Golf Club & Conference Center

Address: 902 Loveland-Miamiville Rd. Loveland, OH 45140

Date/Time: Sunday, March 15, 2020, 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Admission: $3.00 admission, children under 12 are free

For more info about Avant Garde Shows, please contact Becki Silverstein at becki@rebeccaadele.com or via phone 440-227-8794.

Started in June of 2011, the Avant Garde Art and Crafts Shows are a series of art and crafts events that are held throughout the Midwest year-round. Each event showcases local handmade artisans and crafters, drawing attention to the amazing eclectic talent located in the area. A portion of all proceeds from each event is donated to a local charity within the community of where the shows are held. The Avant-Garde Arts and Crafts Shows are also recognized by the Better Business Bureau as an accredited organization.