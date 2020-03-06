The Board of Education expressed its gratitude to Vernon Hawkins and Amy Story by presenting them with Leading Lion Awards.

The two were nominated for the award by Superintendent Tracey Miller in recognition of their support of the New Richmond Exempted Village School District and their tireless volunteer efforts in the levy campaign.

Miller, who came to the district as the new superintendent at the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year, said that early on it became evident that the district would need to come forward to the community with a levy request.

“I knew any chance of it passing would depend on quality leadership from people in the community,” he said.

New to the district, he asked around trying to identify community leaders. The names of Mr. Hawkins and Mrs. Story came up.

They accepted the task of co-chairing a levy committee despite the fact that there were no resources, no volunteers, no money and limited information since the last levy was in 1977, Superintendent Miller said.

They have generously given of their time and talents for the benefit of the students of New Richmond Schools and the community. For these reasons they are deserving of the Leading Lion Award, he said.