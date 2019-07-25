Learn to play the guitar or discover new cooking techniques.

Repair your car or give it a new look.

Start writing or drawing, or find new and better ways to use your computer. Seven-week classes at Great Oaks campuses offer the chance to develop work skills or learn for fun.

Short term classes at Diamond Oaks, Live Oaks and Scarlet Oaks Career Campuses begin soon. Registration ends August 2. For a complete list of classes, or to register, go to gocc.axstudent.com.

Online classes are also available at ed2go.com/greatoaks.

For more information, call the Adult Workforce Development office at Great Oaks Career Campuses at 513.771.8881.