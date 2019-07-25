The Clermont County Safe Communities Fatal Crash Review committee met on July 8 to discuss the county’s most recent traffic fatalities in April, May and June. As a result of this meeting, the committee would like to encourage motorists of the following:

– Please do a regular maintenance check on all vehicles. This includes each month checking windshield washer fluid, headlights (high-beam and low), taillights, signal lights, brake lights and tires. Maintaining proper tire inflation and condition is a key component in traffic driving safety. In 2017, the US put more than 3.2 trillion miles on their tires and that same year 738 people were killed in tire-related crashes (NHTSA.gov). Proper tire inflation- along with balance, rotation and alignment -will not only increase the life of your tires but also save as much as 11 cents per gallon of fuel. Checking the tires’ tread is also important. One can check their tires’ tread by placing a penny in the tread with Lincoln’s head upside down and facing you. If you can see the top of Lincoln’s head it is time to replace the tire. Don’t forget to also check the spare tire and know its limitations. Most spare tires or ‘donuts’ are meant to be driven on for a total of 50 miles at a speed of no greater than 45 MPH. They are not ‘long term’ solutions for flats.

– Roadside safety: if you need to stop on a busy road because of car trouble, turn on the hazard lights and contact law enforcement of location for their safety assistance. Remain in the vehicle in the seat belt. If, for any reason, it is necessary to leave the vehicle, move away from it. Do not stand beside it. Be certain to also equip each vehicle with an adequate roadside safety kit.

– Bicycle safety for motorists: be alert and on the lookout for bicyclists. They must share the same roadways as motorized vehicles. For the bicyclist: ride with the flow in the same direction as traffic; obey street signs, signals and road markings; assume the other person does not see you and look ahead for potential hazards that may cause you to fall; no texting or wearing ear buds while riding. You must be able to see and hear all the traffic around you. Finally, wear proper cycling gear: bright clothing, a helmet, and use reflectors and lights.

Safe Communities is funded by the U.S. DOT/NHTSA and ODPS and is administered by UC’s College of Medicine Area Health Education Center, located at 1981 James E. Sauls, Sr. Dr. in Batavia. Follow us on Facebook at DriveSober55.