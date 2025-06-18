On February 13, 2025, Congressman Greg Murphy introduced H.R. 1336, the Veterans National Traumatic Brain Injury Act. This Act will authorize a pilot program to furnish hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) to veterans suffering from traumatic brain injury (TBI) or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The bill was forwarded to the House Veterans Affairs Subcommittee on Health on March 25, 2025, and forwarded by Full Committee Voice Vote on the same day. On May 6, 2025, the bill received Committee Consideration and a Mark-up Session was held.

Many veterans suffering from TBI and PTSD do not achieve symptom remission with currently recommended treatments. The HBOT is currently in use (in the private sector) and has been explored as a treatment alternative for those with persistent symptoms.

The HBOT is used to increase the supply of oxygen to blood and tissues by delivering 100% medical-grade oxygen inside a chamber where the air pressure is raised to at least 1.4 times greater than normal.

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy has shown promise in treating PTSD and TBI. Studies have reported significant improvements in cognitive function, mood, and quality of life for veterans suffering from these conditions.

The therapy helps to heal damaged brain tissue, improve blood flow, reduce inflammation, and promote the new growth of tissues and blood vessels.

Research has indicated that HBOT can be an effective treatment for PTSD, with studies showing reductions in symptoms such as depression and anxiety.

It has also been found to improve cognitive function and reduce symptoms of TBI, including headaches, sleep disruption, and mood swings.

While the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved HBOT, the emerging evidence supports its use as a complementary are primary treatment strategy for TBI or PTSD.

HBOT is gaining attention in both medical and alternative health communities, and healthcare professionals are exploring its potential benefits for veterans with chronic conditions.

H.R. 1336 would require the Secretary of the Veterans Affairs (VA) to implement a pilot program to furnish HBOT to veterans with PTSD and TBI through a health care provider. The VA Secretary will select three (3) areas within the United States to operate the pilot program.

This pilot program will terminate five (5) years after the date of enactment of the Act.

My Opinion: On February 3, 2020, the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter #63 (Clermont County) passed a Resolution that the VA should work in conjunction with the National Hyperbaric Association (NHA).

The purpose of this venture would be to conduct a study of results of several private Hyperbaric Clinics to determine their overall effectiveness in improving the quality of life to veterans suffering from TBI and PTSD.

On August 9, 2022, the National DAV during their National Convention in Orlando, Florida, passed a Resolution in support of HBOT for treatment-resistant TBI injuries and PTSD.

The DAV National Resolution urged the VA to conduct randomized controlled trials to determine the effectiveness of HBOT for veterans and ways to make this therapy accessible to appropriate disabled veterans.

This DAV National Resolution was subsequently made a part of the DAV’s Legislative Policy Goals.

I believe that H.R. 1336, if enacted, will be the first step in making HBOT available as a relief therapy for veterans suffering from PTSD and TBI.

In the past, the VA’s analysis found that there were no high-quality studies available on the effect of HBOT on post-traumatic stress disorder and those available for TBI showed inconclusive benefits.

I am surprised of the progress that H.R. 1336 has made in Congress. Having the bill “Marked-up” in the Full Committee Session is a significant accomplishment toward passage in the House of Representatives.

This Bill has thirteen (13) co-sponsors, but none from the State of Ohio.

BioSketch: John Plahovinsak is a 32-year retired Army veteran, who served from 1967 to 1999. He is the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Department of Ohio’s Hospital Chairman and Adjutant of Chapter #63 (Clermont County). He can be reached at: [email protected].

