Local author and illustrator Sean Green recently presented information about his children’s book to individuals served by the Clermont County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

When Green was working on his bachelor’s degree at Thomas More University, he was given an assignment to write a story in his creative writing class. That story was titled, “Dwayne,” and has now been published as a children’s book. The tale about an abominable snowman who wants to be friends with everyone, but his size scares everyone away. Green not only wrote the book but illustrated it as well.

Green attended Clermont DD’s Aktion Club Self Advocacy Meeting to talk about his book, how people in his life have inspired him, and to explain to the audience that you should never give up on your dreams.

“I always wanted to be a writer after reading Dr. Seuss books as a child,” said Green.

That dream has now become a reality.

Green’s book “Dwayne” is now on sale and his second book, “Camp Fuzzyfazoo,” is almost ready for print. This book is based on his experiences as a child at Kamp Dovetail in Highland County, Ohio.

“We were so excited Sean was able to fit us into his schedule to speak about his experience as an illustrator and writer,” said Lisa Davis, Clermont DD Director of Community Relations. “We can’t wait to see how far his next book takes him.”

