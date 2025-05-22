Home Sports GALLERY: Bethel-Tate College Signings Sports GALLERY: Bethel-Tate College Signings May 22, 2025 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Bethel-Tate senior Talon Armacost, seated, center, signed his national letter of intent to continue his football career with the University of Pikeville on May 7, 2025, surrounded by family at Bethel-Tate High School. Eight Bethel-Tate seniors signed national letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college on May 7, 2025, at Bethel-Tate High School. Bethel-Tate College Signings 1 of 8 Bethel-Tate senior Brady Sterbling, seated, center, signed her national letter of intent to run with Youngstown State University on May 7, 2025, surrounded by family at Bethel-Tate High School. Bethel-Tate senior Talon Armacost, seated, center, signed his national letter of intent to continue his football career with the University of Pikeville on May 7, 2025, surrounded by family at Bethel-Tate High School. Bethel-Tate senior Joe Kilgore, seated, center, signed his national letter of intent to continue his football career with Wittenberg University on May 7, 2025, surrounded by family at Bethel-Tate High School. Bethel-Tate senior Mackenzie Gillen, second from left, signed her national letter of intent to continue her softball career with PennWest California on May 7, 2025, surrounded by family at Bethel-Tate High School. Bethel-Tate senior Landen Brumfield, center, signed his national letter of intent to continue his soccer career with Shawnee State University on May 7, 2025, surrounded by family at Bethel-Tate High School. Bethel-Tate senior Jack Ladd, signed his national letter of intent to play baseball at Shawnee State University on May 7, 2025, surrounded by family at Bethel-Tate High School. Bethel-Tate senior Kaylee Randolph, center, signed her national letter of intent with Shawnee State University to continue her bowling career on May 7, 2025, at Bethel-Tate High School. Bethel-Tate senior Brayden Seibert signed his national letter of intent with Wilmington College to continue his football career on May 7, 2025, surrounded by family at Bethel-Tate High School. View Comments Batavia overcast clouds enter location 54.2 ° F 56 ° 51.9 ° 63 % 1.9mph 100 % Fri 62 ° Sat 60 ° Sun 62 ° Mon 63 ° Tue 59 °