Bethel-Tate senior Talon Armacost, seated, center, signed his national letter of intent to continue his football career with the University of Pikeville on May 7, 2025, surrounded by family at Bethel-Tate High School.

Eight Bethel-Tate seniors signed national letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college on May 7, 2025, at Bethel-Tate High School.