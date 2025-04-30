Mercy Health-Clermont Hospital is proud to announce its inclusion in the prestigious list of the Top 100 Hospitals, as determined by PINC AI™ 100 Top Hospitals®. This recognition underscores the hospital’s commitment to delivering exceptional patient care and operational excellence.

The Top 100 Hospitals Program utilizes a transparent and unbiased approach to evaluate hospitals’ performance nationwide. Unlike other ranking systems that may require a pay-to-play model, this program employs a balanced scorecard methodology focusing on clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, financial stability, and patient perception. The comprehensive analysis provides valuable insights, national benchmarks, and trend reports, setting a rigorous standard for hospital performance assessment.

The study includes only short-term, non-federal acute care hospitals serving a diverse patient population in the United States. It meticulously evaluates a range of metrics, incorporating the current Medicare data set, to assess outcomes critical to patient care. This year, the evaluation process also integrated a community health measure, reflecting a holistic view of the hospital’s role in serving the community.

Tim Prestridge, President of Mercy Health—Clermont Hospital, expressed his gratitude for the success. He stated, “I’m immensely grateful for our providers, care teams, and associates who bring their best each day to our hospital. I’m always inspired to see how they keep the patient at the top of their minds and at the heart of every decision they make. I’m incredibly proud of this team and their amazing work.”

This recognition not only celebrates Mercy Health—Clermont Hospital’s dedication to quality care but also reinforces its ongoing commitment to improving health outcomes for all patients. As a leading healthcare provider in Clermont County, the hospital strives for excellence while championing the underserved and meeting the unique needs of its community.

