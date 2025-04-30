The Clermont County Educational Service Center hosted the first annual “Celebration of Excellence in Education Awards” on April 22 at the Norlyn Manor in Batavia.

Two hundred attendees were present for the event honoring teachers, support staff, and students from the nine public school districts in Clermont County, two career centers, the Clermont County Board of Developmental Disabilities, and the Clermont County Educational Service Center.

The theme for the event was “Clermont County – Our foundation is strong and our future is bright.”

Great teachers form a strong foundation for the future in Clermont County. Teachers pass on knowledge, help students learn to think, and provide a strong educational foundation. They are also outstanding role models, building character and self-esteem, teaching resilience, and providing for students’ basic needs. A great teacher inspires and encourages students to reach their dreams.

The following thirteen teachers were honored with the “Excellence in Education Award” for their outstanding accomplishments in making a difference in the lives of their students:

Batavia – Dave Smith, high school band

Bethel – Tanya Darnell, sixth-grade intervention specialist

Clermont County Board of Developmental Disabilities – Wildey – Pam Perotti, K-3 special education

Clermont County ESC – Lissa Heekin, K-2 multiple disabilities unit teacher

Clermont Northeastern – Tara Johnson, fourth-grade math and science teacher

Felicity Franklin – Carolyn Ammerman, fourth-grade math

Goshen – Kelsey Ryback, literacy specialist

Grant – Nancy Weis, forensics, anatomy and physiology, human biology

Live Oaks – Joel McElfresh, welding

Milford – Trena Panko, Milford High School, special education

New Richmond – Connie Hammer, fourth-grade

West Clermont – Amy Noble, first-grade

Williamsburg – Rebekah Royer, first-grade

Inside a school district, it takes a lot of people doing different things to make great things happen for students.

Part of the strong foundation for students in Clermont County schools is the outstanding individuals who don’t stand in front of a classroom full of students, but nonetheless, students would not succeed without them. Lunches have to be prepared, schedules made, furnaces repaired, phones answered, and knees need bandaging from falls on the playground.

These individuals have been recognized as individuals who contribute to the success of students every day by doing many of the things that no one sees with the “Excellence in Educational Support Award.” Excellence in Educational Support Awards were presented to:

Batavia – Melissa Anstaett

Bethel – Katie Jones

Clermont Board of Developmental Disabilities – Wildey – Amy Clifton

Clermont County ESC – Michael Hale

Clermont Northeastern – Rick McEvoy

Felicity Franklin – Kathy White

Goshen – Brooke Creekmore

Grant Career Center – Buffy Young

Live Oaks – Ted Kirkpatrick

Milford – Carol Gulick

New Richmond – Sue Griffin

West Clermont – Michelle Buten

Williamsburg – Jody Bohl

The future of Clermont County is bright, as evidenced by the high-quality seniors graduating in 2025.

The Franklin B. Walter All Scholastic Award Program was established by the Ohio Educational Service Center Association to promote and recognize outstanding academic achievement. Criteria for the awards are based on GPA, class rank, rigor, letters of recommendation, extracurricular activities, and community service. Each school district in Clermont County nominates one student for the award. The following outstanding students were recognized:

Batavia – Evan Biernat

Bethel-Tate – Lily Hathcock

Clermont Northeastern – Connor Yeager

Felicity-Franklin – Ben Bracher

Goshen – Mikayla Main

Milford – Allison Rupert

New Richmond – Jenna Adams

West Clermont – Rudraa Patel

Williamsburg – Karson LaGrange

