Taking a tumble in sports isn’t always a good thing.

But at West Clermont, learning how to tumble is required if you want to be the best, and the Clermont County school has aced it over the years.

The West Clermont High School cheer competition team had two squads place in February at the Universal Cheerleaders Association National High School Cheerleading Championships in Orlando, Florida.

West Clermont’s varsity non-building performance team placed seventh in the nation with 73.3 points, and the school’s varsity non-building game day squad took fourth with 89.7 points. The squads are coached by Britney Love, Hannah Thacker and Mandy Samson.

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.

Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today!