Leadership isn’t just about being the loudest voice in the room or scoring the most points on game day. It’s about showing up for others — on your team, in your school, and throughout your community.

That’s the mindset behind SALT, West Clermont High School’s Student Athlete Leadership Team. Our growing group of student-athletes is building something special, one act of service at a time.

Now in its second year, SALT includes more than 50 student-athletes, from freshmen to seniors, who are finding ways to unite our school and give back. We’ve picked up trash after games, written notes of appreciation to staff, and organized donations for children in foster care. What I love most about SALT is that our work is heartfelt, impactful, and most importantly, student-driven.

SALT is about more than gaining volunteer hours as well. It’s a place where young people are learning to be better leaders.

We’re learning how to support our teammates, model good sportsmanship, and speak up when something needs to change. According to some of my fellow members, this club has helped them grow into more selfless players. For others, it has sparked a passion for mentoring younger students.

As one of our student leaders said, “This helps me be a better teammate — and a better person.”

We are so excited for the next phase of SALT’s work. Many of our student-athletes have expressed a desire to expand the program into our middle and elementary schools. We see younger students eager to belong, unsure of where to start, and we want to be the ones to welcome them in.

To me, that’s what leadership looks like. It’s meeting people where they are, lifting them up, and showing them they matter, and I’m so glad West Clermont Schools has opportunities like this to help me in my future.

By Gavin Speranza, Senior, West Clermont High School.

