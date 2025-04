This week’s athlete of the week is Hunter Kelly, Junior, Pitcher/Outfielder, Clermont Northeastern Baseball

Between April 8-12, Kelly pitched six scoreless innings with one hit allowed and struck out 12 batters. His three-inning performance in relief April 11 against Williamsburg helped the Rockets improve to 3-0 in the National Division. He also drove in three runs on two hits and scored once in four games.