NEW RICHMOND — Batavia track and field teams finished strong for a second week in New Richmond.

Both the Lady Dogs and Bulldogs finished runner-up April 16 at the New Richmond Lions Invitational, a week after the Bulldogs won the New Richmond Relays. The girls team finished third.

At the invitational, the Lady Dogs finished with 91.75 points, behind Bishop Brossart’s 152.75, and the Bulldogs were second to Dixie Heights with 100 points. The Milford girls team finished third with 80.75, followed by Williamsburg with 49 and New Richmond with 40.5. The Lions took fourth in the boys standings with 60 points.

BATAVIA

At the New Richmond Invitational, Batavia’s Lauren Cravens soared to victory in the high jump at 5 feet, 2 inches, while Riley Van Frank displayed her hurdling prowess by winning the 300-meter hurdles in 48.14. Van Frank also secured a runner-up finish in the 100 hurdles at 17.59.

On the boys side, David Flandermeyer showcased his endurance by winning the 800-meter run in 2:00.43, and the Bulldogs’ 800-meter relay team won the event in 1:30.80.

Other top three finishers include second place, Abby Hughbanks, 100-meter dash, 13.32, and 200-meter dash, 27.57; 1-mile relay, 4:23.48; 2-mile relay, 9:02.52; Ian Shinkle, high jump, 5-10; and Anthony Obermeyer, shot put, 46-3; and third, Brooklyn Gibson, high jump, 4-8; Octavia Kelch, shot put, 34-2 1/4; Riley Shelton, 400-meter run, 50.47; and Isaac Menke, 110-meter hurdles, 16.74.

BETHEL-TATE

Brady Sterbling represented the team’s lone win, claiming the top spot in the girls 2-mile run at 11:42.32. The girls’ 24 points tied for ninth with Georgetown, and the boys were 15th with 16 points.

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.

Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today!