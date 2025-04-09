This week’s athlete of the week is Skye Shaw, Sophomore Goshen Softball

In two games last week, Shaw batted 5-of-7, including a perfect 4-for-4 win on a run-rule win on April 2 against Batavia, with four runs scored, five hits, four RBIs, a double, a triple, and a sacrifice fly. In the Lady Warriors’ win against Western Brown on April 1, she led the team to its first win against the Lady Broncos in nine years by pitching in a complete-game, one-unearned run performance. She scattered eight hits and struck out seven.