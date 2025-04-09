CNE picks Lawhorn, Smith to lead basketball programs

Clermont Northeastern announced the hire of two new coaches to guide its basketball programs.

On March 31, CNE Athletic Director Andrew Marlatt announced the hiring of Ryan Smith to lead its girls basketball program. The Rockets will be led by longtime coach Brian Lawhorn.

Marlatt announced Lawhorn’s hire on April 4, pending board of education approval. Lawhorn went 13-47 in three seasons at Little Miami but turned a 0-14 team in 2020-21 to 10-13 the next season — its first double-digit win campaign since 2016.

Smith was promoted in the girls program as head coach, taking over for Joseph Ford.

