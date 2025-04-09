Batavia out to hot start

GOSHEN — When Goshen’s Carson Kessen scored with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning of an American Division matchup between league leaders, it snapped a 22 1/3 scoreless streak by the Batavia pitching staff.

Still, Batavia has outscored teams 50-1 through the first four games.

“We have five guys that I feel very confident throwing in any game, and then we have guys who can come in in relief who haven’t had to yet,” Batavia head coach Geoff Carter said. “but it is a special group of pitchers for sure, and it makes it easy to play behind.”

The Bulldogs have shown dominance on the mound early on, with one unearned run allowed with 25 strikeouts in 23 frames.

The Bulldogs beat the Warriors 9-1 on April 2 in windy conditions at Goshen High School.

