Lady Warriors sit atop American Division

Members of the Goshen softball team wait for Kenzie Durbin to touch home plate after Durbin hit a grand slam in an American Division Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic game April 2, 2025, against Batavia at Goshen High School.

GOSHEN — It was a historic week of sorts for Goshen softball.

The Lady Warriors defeated Western Brown for the first time in almost a decade, and a couple of freshmen powered the team the next night to grab an early American Division lead.

On April 1, Goshen beat the Lady Broncos, 3-1, for its first program victory over the Brown County school since March 29, 2016.

“It’s been a team-first environment,” Goshen head coach Justin McClanahan said. “Since the offseason, we have been preaching culture and buying into the program. We knew we were young and had to put the work in.

“… Hard work is what we have been doing since September, October, November and the rest of the offseason.”

