This week’s athlete of the week is Karsyn Bryant, junior, West Clermont Softball.

Bryant is off to a hot start to the 2025 season for the Lady Wolves. In two scrimmages, the junior hit three doubles, including two in a game against Oak Hills. In West Clermont’s 22-4 win over Blanchester, Bryant scored three runs and walked five times, and against New Richmond, she batted 2-for-3 with two doubles, one RBI and one run scored.