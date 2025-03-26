Williamsburg’s Julia Johnson chases a Fayettville-Perry base runner down the third base line in the first inning of a non-conference softball game March 22, 2025, at Williamsburg High School. Photo by Sun Sports Reporter Jake Dowling

Williamsburg’s Julia Johnson chases a Fayettville-Perry base runner down the third base line in the first inning of a non-conference softball game March 22, 2025, at Williamsburg High School.

Williamsburg opened the 2025 season looking for an opponent after its initial foe dropped the Clermont County school from its schedule.

The Ladycats found Fayetteville-Perry to cover a doubleheader March 22, and Williamsburg came away with a sweep to start its season on the right foot.

Williamsburg won the morning tilt 11-8 and beat the Lady Rockets in the afternoon matchup 8-2 at Williamsburg High School.

The Laydcats led the first game by 8-3 heading into the top of the seventh inning. F-P caught fire with a five-run frame, but Chloe Cox grounded out to KK Pollitt at shortstop to end the game.

The Ladycats raced out to a 2-0 lead in the opening inning. Kaylynn Anderkin got the scoring going with an RBI single that scored Lyla Hensley. Delaney Donohoo singled home Anderkin with the bases loaded for the 2-0 lead.

Williamsburg added three runs in the fourth and five in the sixth.

