Williamsburg opened the 2025 season looking for an opponent after its initial foe dropped the Clermont County school from its schedule.

The Ladycats found Fayetteville-Perry to cover a doubleheader March 22, and Williamsburg came away with a sweep to start its season on the right foot.

Williamsburg won the morning tilt 11-8 and beat the Lady Rockets in the afternoon matchup 8-2 at Williamsburg High School.

The Laydcats led the first game by 8-3 heading into the top of the seventh inning. F-P caught fire with a five-run frame, but Chloe Cox grounded out to KK Pollitt at shortstop to end the game.

The Ladycats raced out to a 2-0 lead in the opening inning. Kaylynn Anderkin got the scoring going with an RBI single that scored Lyla Hensley. Delaney Donohoo singled home Anderkin with the bases loaded for the 2-0 lead.

Williamsburg added three runs in the fourth and five in the sixth.

