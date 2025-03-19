7 immortalized into Williamsburg athletics

WILLIAMSBURG — Seven Williamsburg alumni were immortalized in the school’s athletics when they were inducted into the Williamsburg Athletic Hall of Fame on March 7.

The Class of 2025 included Jan Abrams Humphries, class of 1977; Nate Bogan, class of 2018; Peyton Fisher, class of 2018; Wyatt Lefker, class of 2018; Brian Stears, class of 2018; Carly Wagers Haustetter, class of 2018; and Zack Ward, class of 2016.

FISHER AND WAGERS HAUSTETTER

Fisher excelled in each sport as a four-year, three-sport athlete for Williamsburg.

In volleyball, Fisher was a first-team all-league selection in 2015 and ’17 and a second-teamer in ’14 and ’16. She was a first-team all-district selection and player of the year in 2017.

Fisher finished her basketball career with 1,034 points. She was a first-team all-league selection in 2017 and ’18 and second-team all-league in ’15. For all-district, she was a second-teamer in ’17 and ’18.

However, softball provided a state title for Fisher and Wagers Haustetter in 2017. Both helped lead the Ladycats to a Division IV title over Danville, giving Williamsburg its first state title in any sport.

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.

Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today!