The Village of Batavia is pleased to announce funds received in relation to the Village taking its canine officer out of service will be donated to The Matt Haverkamp Foundation, supporting the training and development of future K-9 officers.

This decision reaffirms Batavia’s commitment to public safety and law enforcement initiatives. According to Mayor C. Scott Runck, the Village’s intention has always been to contribute these funds to this outstanding foundation, which has played a vital role in equipping law enforcement agencies throughout the region with highly trained K-9 units.

“We are proud to support The Matt Haverkamp Foundation and its mission to provide trained canine officers to communities in need,” said Mayor Runck. “This donation reflects our steadfast commitment to public safety and ensures that future K-9 officers can continue to serve and protect.”

The Matt Haverkamp Foundation, established in memory of Officer Matt Haverkamp, has been instrumental in funding police K-9 programs across the region, enhancing law enforcement efforts and community safety. The Village of Batavia recognizes the invaluable work of the foundation and is honored to contribute to its ongoing success.

For more information, please contact the Village office at (513)732-2020 or mayor@bataviaoh.gov.

