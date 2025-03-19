Ohio Farm Bureau’s signature ag literacy and workforce development program, ExploreAg, will once again be offering free weeklong camps and one-day experiences for high school students in 2025.

In ExploreAg, teens learn about agriculture and related STEM fields from industry experts, scientists and educators. Participants visit locations like ST Genetics Ohio Heifer Center and Sunrise Cooperative, manufacturers like Bob Evans and CropKing, and college research laboratories at Ohio State, Wilmington and Findlay. During these multiday or daylong immersion programs, students are able to develop their leadership and collaboration skills and prepare for college and further careers.

“These camps truly highlight the vast array of possibilities for a meaningful career in Ohio’s farm and food industries for students who may have never considered seeking a role in these fields,” said Katie Share, ExploreAg and youth development specialist with Ohio Farm Bureau. “As the need for a strong next generation of workforce continues to grow, agriculture is teeming with opportunities in all aspects of food production, from agronomy to technology, and we are excited to share many of these opportunities with ExploreAg participants.”

As part of ExploreAg camp, students are introduced to various aspects of agriculture, food science, environmental sciences and more, both in the classroom and through opportunities for hands-on learning on and off-campus at The Ohio State University, University of Findlay, and Wilmington College. Students interact with and learn directly from internationally known teachers, scientists and researchers.

Subject areas include food science, precision agriculture, animal sciences, natural resources, management skills, technology, and agricultural business. In addition to the classroom experience, students will participate in field experiences that highlight cutting-edge research and meet industry partners to provide a glimpse of various careers in related fields.

Weeklong immersive session locations and dates:

Ohio State Columbus, June 8-13

University of Findlay, July 6-11

Ohio State Wooster, July 13-18

Multiday Camp

Wilmington College, June 17-20

Single-Day Camp

COLT Lineman Training Facility, May 30

The ExploreAg program is free to all high school students and includes on-campus accommodations, meals, staffing, program materials, and transportation. Supervision is provided at all times by faculty, staff, and program counselors who are current college students in related majors.

The deadline to apply is April 30 at exploreag.org. Students selected will be notified by May 1 of their selection.

Parents and students can find more information at exploreag.org or by contacting info@exploreag.org.

