Green Umbrella is accepting applications for their Climate Action Fellowship program for governments in Greater Cincinnati communities. The fellowship pairs undergraduate and graduate students, and individuals who want to pivot careers into the sustainability space, with Green Umbrella government members to develop practical plans and solutions for a changing climate.

Local governments receive research support and added capacity, assistance in sustainability planning. Fellows receive invaluable experience in the public sector, and networking and professional development support.

The three local governments selected for Green Umbrella’s Climate Fellowship program inaugural year were the Cities of Covington, KY; Milford, OH; and Oxford, OH. These cities initiated or accelerated their sustainability planning processes during their fellowship, as well as implemented projects related to energy cost savings, greenspace, and more.

Only 3 jurisdictions (the Cities of Cincinnati, Fairfield, and Oxford, OH) in Green Umbrella’s 10-county region, encompassing 188 jurisdictions, have sustainability action plans. Milford and Covington designed and launched environmental committees last year with support from the fellowship to start their planning process. The Climate Action Fellowship program will work directly with local governments to provide capacity to help kickstart a community-driven, whole-of-government approach to sustainability planning and implementation that centers community resilience, helps stabilize budgets, and supports access to expanded funding.

The 2025 Climate Action Fellows are generously supported by the Greater Cincinnati Foundation.

To view the online application, visit https://greenumbrella.org/3071-2/.