The Milford City Council will hold a public meeting to discuss the potential sale of Clertoma Park and the possibility of allowing the construction of a single-family residence on the property.
Date: April 1st, 2025
Time: 7:00 PM
Location: City Council Chambers (Bottom Floor), City Hall, 745 Central Street, Milford, Ohio 45150
Residents whose properties are contiguous to Clertoma Park will receive a formal notification letter regarding this meeting. However, all Milford residents are welcome and encouraged to attend to voice their concerns and offer their suppo11.
Meeting Purpose:
The Milford City Council is seeking input from local residents regarding:
• The community’s current and future needs for Clertoma Park.
• Opinions on potential future development opportunities for the property.
This meeting will provide an opportunity for residents to share their perspectives and contribute to the decision-making process.
We encourage all interested parties to attend and pa11icipate.
For further information, please contact the Milford City Manager’s office at 513-831-4192 or jbain@milfordohio.org.
We look forward to your participation!