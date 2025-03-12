The Milford City Council will hold a public meeting to discuss the potential sale of Clertoma Park and the possibility of allowing the construction of a single-family residence on the property.

Date: April 1st, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: City Council Chambers (Bottom Floor), City Hall, 745 Central Street, Milford, Ohio 45150

Residents whose properties are contiguous to Clertoma Park will receive a formal notification letter regarding this meeting. However, all Milford residents are welcome and encouraged to attend to voice their concerns and offer their suppo11.

Meeting Purpose:

The Milford City Council is seeking input from local residents regarding:

• The community’s current and future needs for Clertoma Park.

• Opinions on potential future development opportunities for the property.

This meeting will provide an opportunity for residents to share their perspectives and contribute to the decision-making process.

We encourage all interested parties to attend and pa11icipate.

For further information, please contact the Milford City Manager’s office at 513-831-4192 or jbain@milfordohio.org.

We look forward to your participation!