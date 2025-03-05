Adventure Packs – Backpack & Gear Loan Program

To complement the mission of the Clermont County Park District, we are introducing our new Adventure Packs Loan Program to the public. With the growing demand for sustainable and cost-effective outdoor experiences, CCPD’s rental program aims to reduce barriers to exploring nature by providing essential gear for hiking, camping, and more. Customers can rent equipment by the day, weekend, or week, making it convenient for any adventure—whether it’s a quick weekend getaway or an extended outdoor excursion.

The program includes a variety of high-quality, well-maintained gear such as:

– Camping Gear: Tents, sleeping pads, cooking equipment, and stash bags.

– Hiking Equipment: Backpacks, trekking poles, hammocks, binoculars.

– Adventure Tools: Emergency kits, headlamps, field guides.

“Our mission is to inspire and equip people to experience the outdoors, regardless of their background or experience level,” said Kara Luggen, Community Engagement Manager with CCPD. “With our gear rental program, we’re helping people enjoy nature without the need for significant upfront investment in expensive equipment.”

In addition to making outdoor activities more accessible, the rental program supports our commitment to sustainability by reducing waste and extending the lifespan of quality gear. Road Rivers & Trails, located in the heart of downtown Milford, has been a quintessential partner in offering their expertise and experience to help build a robust selection of quality gear.

CCPD will be leading a year-long evening lecture series to complement the Adventure Pack Loan program, beginning Wednesday, February 19 at our Anspach Visitor Center in Clingman Park 2156 US Hwy 50, Owensville. Our first Adventure Evening Series sessions will focus on introducing the gear and providing an overview of what we have available to loan. Future sessions will focus on trip planning, gear essentials and offering backcountry/car camping adventure tips. We plan to bring in experienced hikers and local adventurers to share their advice and best practices for adventuring from the local to the abroad.

The Adventure Evening Series is the Third Wednesday of the month through September 2025.

For more information, reach out to Kara Luggen. Email kluggen@ClermontCoutyOhio.gov or call 513-630-6087.