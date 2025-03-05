BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Loveland reaches regional tournament

Williamsburg, Bethel-Tate lose in district semifinal round

For the first time since 1993, the Loveland Tigers are district champions.

The Tigers outlasted Clayton Northmont on March 1 with a 53-45 victory in the Division II, Southwest District championship game in Mason.

The Tigers (17-8) advance to the Region 8 tournament, where they will play Toledo DeSales (14-9) at 7 p.m. March 6 at the Elida Fieldhouse in Elida.

The district championship game was tight throughout. Loveland trailed 38-37 with 49 seconds left in regulation, but the game eventually tied at 39 to force overtime. The Tigers led 43-41 with 1:33 in the overtime period but outscored the Bolts 10-2 the rest of the way to seal the victory.

