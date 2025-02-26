Clermont County Prosecuting Attorney Mark J. Tekulve in conjunction with the Clermont County Police Chiefs’ and Sheriff’s Association wish to address an issue that has been occurring in our county. It has come to our attention that there are various vigilante groups who have taken it upon themselves to engage in “To Catch a Predator” style undercover stings. These groups have gone so far as to meet up with and confront various individuals contacted in online chats or other websites. The meetings have normally taken place in public within our county.

To those who engage in this behavior: While we applaud and appreciate your intent, we cannot stress enough the danger of engaging in such conduct.

By communicating with, providing photographs to, and ultimately meeting with the individuals you target through your “investigation”:

– You are creating a situation in which individuals can become desperate and potentially act in a deadly manner when confronted;

– You are putting other members of the community at risk by confronting these individuals;

– You jeopardize any investigation by law enforcement into the potentially criminal behavior of these online predators;

– It is not a crime for these individuals to communicate with, or send or request inappropriate photographs and videos from another adult, unless that adult is a law enforcement officer posing as a child.

What law enforcement suggests is for groups to cease these types of investigations, or alternatively, once you believe you are talking to an individual who has a sexual interest in young children, immediately contact the police so that the professionals can take over the investigation. Our agencies will work on any tips we receive from the public in this regard.

Law enforcement officers have specialized training in these matters and can appropriately handle these matters so as not to jeopardize the prosecution of child predators who would prey on the children in our county. Please leave this work to the professionals and please help us keep all citizens of Clermont County safe, by not engaging in potentially dangerous acts or confrontations.

If you become aware of potential criminal activity, please contact your local law enforcement agency.