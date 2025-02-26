Bethel-Tate senior Kaylee Randolph rolled her way to Columbus after finishing with one of the best series Feb. 19 at the OHSAA girls Division II district bowling tournament at Beaver-Vu Lanes in Beavercreek.

The top four teams and the top four individuals not on a qualifying team advance to the OHSAA state bowling championships Feb. 28 at HP Lanes in Columbus.

Randolph rolled the third-highest series of 624, including games of 201, 209 and 214, to qualify for state. Her afternoon also earned her all-tournament team honors.

Bethel-Tate placed 12th with 2,894 pins, including a regulation total of 2,125.

Other Tigerettes who bowled in the district tournament included Hannah Boyd, 129-138-134 — 401; Kyleigh Seibert, 131-136-124 — 391; Preslee Randolph, 133-92-136 — 361; and Skye Meyer, 137-95-116 — 348.

Versailles won the district with 3,849 pins, followed by fellow West Ohio High School Bowling Conference foe Fort Recovery with 3,824 pins. Graham Local placed third (3,748), and Urbana was fourth (3,592).

Williamsburg junior Lily McDow finished 110th with a series of 361.

Division II boys district tournament

No Clermont County schools advanced to the OHSAA state bowling tournament after competing in district Feb. 18 at Beaver-Vu Lanes.

The top four teams and the top four individuals not on a qualifying team qualified for the state tournament March 1 at HP Lanes in Columbus.

Northwestern won the tournament with 4,499 pins, followed by Clinton-Massie with 4,327, Benjamin Logan with 4,228 and Fort Recovery with 4,164.

Felicity-Franklin and Bethel-Tate each had bowlers compete at district.

Felicity-Franklin’s Lucas Addis placed 87th with a series 502 (137-151-214), and Bethel-Tate’s Riley Houlihan, 117-129-168 — 414; Luke Pelvit, 119-117-170 — 406; and Nathan Riddle, 132-128-114 — 374.

Division I boys sectional tournament

Milford, West Clermont qualify for boys district bowling

Milford and West Clermont boys teams advanced to the Division I district bowling tournament after making the cut in sectional Feb. 18 at Crossgate Lanes in Blue Ash.

The top seven scoring teams and the top seven individuals not on a qualifying team qualified for the district tournament Beaver-Vu Lanes in Beavercreek.

The Wolves placed fifth with 3,951 pins, including 2,952 in team play, and the Eagles were seventh with 2,600 team pins and 3,720 overall. Middletown won the sectional tournament with 4,079 pins, followed by Lebanon with 4,057 and Elder with 3,993.

Sophomore Ashton Lack led the Wolves with a 654 series (237, 226, 191), followed by David Lack, 175-182-175 — 532; Matthew Samples, 224-160-166 — 550; Will Shepard, 214-231-211 — 656; and Ty Barrett, 214-201-145 — 560.

Leading the way for the Eagles were Kwami Macharia, 196-166-227 — 589; Elijah Macharia, 166-178 — 344; Alex Meshew, 189-171-202 — 562; Andrew Kadon, 151-130 — 281; Tristan Carlo, 179-175-202 — 556; and Isaiah Flohre, 114.

Other Clermont County schools that competed in the sectional tournament but didn’t qualify as a team included Loveland, eighth place, 3,711 pins; Goshen, ninth, 3,704; Batavia, 15th, 3,358; and New Richmond, 16th, 3,352.

However, Loveland and Goshen sent individuals to district.

Loveland’s Wyatt Glassmeyer placed ninth overall with a series 635, and Goshen sent two with Cohen Hamann’s 592 series and Landan Fisher with a 589.

Other bowlers from Loveland included Ryan Faessler, 159-144 — 303; Kian Bronner, 194-158-159 — 511; Connor Burns, 211-168-171 — 550; Miles Ewald, 194-171-170 — 535; and Bradley Faessler, 157; Goshen’s Owen Widner, 137-177-172 — 486; Codi Schoonovee, 190-156-161 — 507; and AJ Cameron, 161-245 — 406; Batavia’s Alden Hicks, 189; Sutton Hunsicker, 143-204-180 — 527; Reese Meyer, 197-186-160 — 543; Max Rash, 157-153-220 — 530; and Enzo Santoro, 188; and New Richmond’s Alec Coulter, 141-128-145 — 414; Ryan Fischer, 187-149-161 — 497; James Guillermin, 224-158-188 — 570; Dallas Klinker, 171-178-151 — 500; and Zach Smith, 156-154 — 310.

Division I girls sectional tournament

No local girls bowlers advanced to the district tournament after competing at sectionals Feb. 20 at Crossgate Lanes.

The top seven teams and the top seven individuals not on a qualifying team advance to districts.

New Richmond finished 15th with 2,543 pins, and Goshen was 18th with 2,354.

Bowling for Goshen included Andi Hamann, 137-92-91 — 320; Harper Wood, 126-134 — 260; Sarah Healey, 103; Janell Faulkner, 148-123-126 — 397; Yemili Espinosa Ley, 84; Lindsey Cameron, 105-107 — 212; Seleen Tudor, 118-101 — 219; and Caroline Meiers, 112; and for New Richmond; Meagan Kangas, 101-91 — 192; Lilly Guillermin, 142-142-122 — 406; Lauren Halliburton, 107-98 — 205; Mykenah Lawson, 116-120-111 — 347; Lylah Ackerman, 122-131-113 — 366; Chloe Jarvis, 117; and Rylee Burnes, 110.

Seton was the sectional champion with 3,532 pins, followed by Mercy McAuley, 3,526; Lakota West, 3,440; Western Brown, 3,416; St. Ursula Academy, 3,396; Mount Notre Dame, 3,330; and Lebanon, 3,035.