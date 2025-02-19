Don’t delay – voting for your favorite teacher ends Feb. 28
Gold Star and The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati (TCT) proudly announced this year’s top 10 finalists for its annual Gold Star Teacher award, which recognizes educators who have made a significant contribution to their school and demonstrate a commitment to education.
An annual partnership entering its sixth year, The Gold Star Teacher Award is a way to honor exemplary teachers in our community. This year’s campaign saw 1,068 nominations come in from the Tri-State from over 575 different public and private schools – from preschool to high school, a clear indication of just how valuable and appreciated our region’s educators are. This year’s grand prize winner will take home a prize pack worthy of the Gold Star Teacher of the Year title and more than $7,000 in prizes and experiences.
“The work teachers do daily extends beyond the classroom and truly leaves a lasting effect on the success of all students. These amazing educators deserve to be recognized,” said Gold Star President and CEO Roger David. “Every year, more and more incredible teachers are nominated, showcasing the hard work and devotion of teachers from across our region. With the help of our friends at The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati, we’re proud to be able to celebrate these remarkable teachers for inspiring students to be life-long learners and for helping them to fulfill their dreams.”
“Education lays the groundwork for a thriving future, and an inspiring educator who brings learning to life is essential to that students’ journey,” said Kim Kern, President and CEO of The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati. “Just as we at The Children’s Theatre strive to make stories leap off the page, our dedicated educators empower children to see their own potential, leading to an even bigger impact.”
Meet this year’s 10 finalists for the Gold Star Teacher Award:
Ms. Elizabeth Bravo
Newport Primary School
Second Grade
Mrs. Katie Colonel
Anderson High School
English Language Arts
Ms. Angelle Greene-Edwards
Mt. Airy Elementary School
Fourth Grade
Mrs. Kelly Moorman
Three Rivers Elementary School
Kindergarten – Fourth Grade STEM
Mrs. Jennifer Norsworthy
Milford High School
Teaching Professions
Ms. Hayley Powers
Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy
First Grade
Mrs. Tricia Richardson
St. Mary’s School
Kindergarten
Ms. Leigh Terry
Fairfield Central Elementary
Fourth and Fifth Grade Intervention Specialist
Mrs. Becky Torbeck
Indian Hill Elementary
Intervention Specialist
Mr. Chris Wheeler
Bellevue Middle and High School
Band Director
Voting runs through Friday, Feb. 28 and this year’s winner will be announced in late March 2025. Limit one (1) vote per person per email address and/or phone number per day during through 2/28/25.To cast your vote for this year’s winner and/or for more information about the finalists, visit goldstarchili.com/goldstarteacher today.