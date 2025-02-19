Everyday Games, a Cincinnati-based toy business, has launched its first products, four premium jigsaw puzzles for children and adults.

Summer Tyler, a New Richmond resident, is the owner of Everyday Games. The puzzles are the first of her line of European-style, high-quality, eco-friendly puzzles featuring artwork from artists from around the world. Her first four puzzles feature artists from the UK and the US.

“I love the idea that I bring attention to talented artists and their work,” said Tyler. “The art is creative and the color details help to present a challenge to the puzzle solver. Individuals and families alike will enjoy solving the puzzles.”

Tyler, a jigsaw puzzle enthusiast, has four new puzzles titles currently being manufactured that will be available in early spring. The puzzles are sold online at wholesale pricing, to toy, puzzle, gift and bookstores across the US.

Tyler, who had run a successful service business in the past, finds the challenges of a start-up exciting.

“The difficult part of my start-up business has been its size,” said Tyler. “My biggest challenge was finding a resource for the warehousing and distribution for my first run of a small quantity of puzzles. I am too small to move the quantity of product that warehouses require. A small size also plays into product pricing. I’m unable to manufacture hundreds of thousands of products, to secure lower per puzzle item costs. It’s difficult to compete with less expensive, mass-produced puzzles of my competitors.”

Locally the product can be found at Our Gift Box (formerly The Pill Box), a family-owned gift store in Amelia. “We were delighted to meet Summer and excited to bring her beautiful puzzles into the gift shop!” Bryan Westbrook said, who helps run the shop with his dad, Bob. “The quality and overall design stands out from a lot of other puzzles on the market.”

For more information about Everyday Games, visit www.PlayEverydayGames.com.