The Milford city council has approved the purchase and installation of nine Flock cameras.

The council approved the police department’s request for the cameras, with a cost of $27,000. The vote was 4-1.

Chief Jamie Mills gave a presentation regarding the department’s request during the Milford council meeting on Feb. 4.

Flock cameras, or Flock Safety Automatic License Plate Readers, will be placed throughout the city and will capture images of vehicles and license plates as vehicles pass in front of them. The images are stored for 30 days before they are cleared from the system.

Facial recognition software will not be used, nor will drivers be identified by gender, race, traffic or vehicle speed.

Mills said that the Flock camera acceptable data use policy states the data collected is to be used for law enforcement only, and is never sold to third parties.

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.

Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today!