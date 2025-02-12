The Williamsburg Garden Club has been selected as a Floral Artist for Art in Bloom at the Cincinnati Art Museum.

The event, where floral artists from across the globe are selected to interpret artworks with bloom-inspired designs, will be held at the art museum from April 24-27.

With more than 110 applications from talented floral artists worldwide, the selection process was highly competitive. It is an honor to be part of this prestigious event, where art and flowers come together in a breathtaking display.