Two months from now, I’ll be sitting in right field enjoying an ice-cold beverage, enjoying 65-degree weather (let’s hope), and watching the Reds take on the Giants with Greene likely to take the mound vs. Logan Webb barring any injuries. There are many unanswered questions as of now regarding this roster, as expected for a small market team in January. Who will play the corner outfield positions? Where will McLain end up? Can CES get back to hitting the long ball? Can Jake Fraley find power again? Can Lodolo not get injured? Can Noelvi find a way to get going? Can Candelario prove his contract was worth it? Can Brady Singer adapt to one of the smallest ballparks in the league? So many questions, but there is a lot of time left to truly nail down the core of this roster and to get a winning ball club ready for Francona to lead.

Free agents/trades still available that the Reds should target

– Taylor Ward

– Luis Robert Jr.

– Austin Hays

– Ramon Laureano

Reds trivia (answers at the end of the column – no cheating!)

1. Who are the top three batters in extra-base hits in Reds baseball history?

2. What Reds players in history have grounded into the most double plays?

3. When was the last time the Reds won more than 84 games?

4. Who were the last three Opening Day Starters at first base?

5. Who started at second base on Opening Day in 2020?

6. Who are the last three Cincinnati Reds to make the Hall of Fame?

7. Who were the last three first-round draft picks for the Reds?

8. What was the highest fan-attended year in Reds history?

Trivia answers

1. Pete Rose (868), Joey Votto (837), Johnny Bench (794)

2. Dave Concepcion (267)

3. 2013 (90)

4. Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Jason Vosler, Joey Votto

5. Mike Moustakas

6. Dave Parker, Scott Rolen, Lee Smith

7. Chase Burns, Rhett Lowder, Ty Floyd

8. 1976 (2.6 million)