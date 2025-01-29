Members of the community can attend – at no charge – a doubleheader of college basketball action on Feb. 1 as Miami University takes on rival Ohio University. Complimentary tickets for the women’s basketball game at 1 p.m., followed by the men’s game at 3:30 p.m. One ticket gains entrance to both basketball games. Visit MiamiRedHawks.com/promos and using the code ONEMIAMI to claim your tickets.

T-shirt tosses, postgame autographs, and a Carnival on the Concourse featuring inflatables, games, and activities will also be part of the festivities at Millett Hall. Additionally, 4,000 “Wally faces” celebrating Miami basketball icon Wally Szczerbiak will be given out at the door. Miami basketball alumni, including Szczerbiak, will be attending the game.

Both Miami basketball programs are off to strong starts. The women’s team has won three of its last four games.

Miami’s men’s basketball team currently sits atop the MAC standings at 6-0. The RedHawks have won eight straight games for the first time since the 1996-1997 season.