On Jan. 17, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that he had decided to appoint Lt. Governor Jon Husted to be Ohio’s next United States senator.

Husted will replace JD Vance, who resigned from the Senate on Jan. 10; Vance was sworn in as the 50th vice president of the United States on Jan. 20.

Husted was scheduled to be sworn into the United States Senate on Jan. 21; the action will mark the beginning of his tenure as senator.

DeWine said during a press conference that he has not yet chosen a lieutenant governor to succeed Husted.

Of his decision to appoint Husted, DeWine said in a press release, “There were many people who I considered very qualified to serve in the U.S. Senate to represent the State of Ohio, but I came to the conclusion that the best person to serve is a person who has been close to me for the last six years – a person who I work with almost daily – and that is Lt. Governor Jon Husted.”

He added, “I have worked with him, I know he is knowledgeable, I know his heart, I know what he cares about, and I know his skills. All of that tells me he is the right person for the job.”

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.

Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today!