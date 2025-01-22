Patsy (Pat) Ann Brannock, 88, of Bethel, Ohio peacefully passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2025. She was born on July 12, 1936, to Dewey and Dessie Richey of Feesburg, Ohio. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her five older siblings: Dwight Richey, Nellie Mae Philpot, Mary Sue Cann, June Kilgus and Jane Ernst. Her loving husband of over 69 years, Jim, passed away in October 2024. Her only grandson, Christopher Brannock, predeceased her as well.

Pat is survived by her three children, David Brannock (Emily), Mike Brannock of Bethel, OH and Kathy Brannock (Scott) of Flower Mound, TX. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Bethany Lykins, Brittany Murphy, Stephany Brannock and their mother, Kathy Brannock, as well as three great-grandchildren.

Pat was the church pianist for over 25 years at the Bethel United Methodist Church and loved singing in the choir. She also taught Sunday School for many years. Pat loved being around her family, was a wonderful homemaker and an excellent cook. She enjoyed gardening and planting beautiful flowers.

The funeral service was held Saturday, January 18 at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home in Bethel. Donations may be made to Living The Word Church, 402 W. Plane St., Bethel, OH 45106. www.ecnurre.com.